A Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) crew worked Tuesday morning near the eastern end of Warren Barrett Drive in Hannibal.

“There is a water main break in the area,” said Heath Hall, general manager of the HBPW. “We are attempting to locate and repair the break.”

Water was leaking from the 6-inch pipe at a fast enough rate that the hole dug by the backhoe had filled with water.

While the repair crew was working just east of the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, Hall did not anticipate that activities inside the facility would be disrupted.

“So far the Treasure Chest is the only business that has their water service interrupted,” he said.

Hall anticipated the repair project would take more than a few hours to complete.

“The frost and weather may cause the repairs to last a couple of days,” he said.

