Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Pike County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 10 p.m., Feb. 4, on County Road 456 at County Road 459.

A 2017 Chevrolet express van was being driven southbound by 65-year-old Bruce G. Burkhardt of Manchester while a 1996 Ford Windstar, operated by 20-year-old Adriana R. Shoemaker of Curryville, was eastbound. The collision reportedly occurred when the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the Ford. The front of the Ford struck the rear passenger side of the Chevrolet causing it to overturn.

Burkhardt, who was wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries. Shoemaker, who was also wearing a safety device, sustained minor injuries.

Burkhardt was taken by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital. Shoemaker was driven from the scene by a private vehicle to an unknown hospital.







