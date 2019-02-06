The southern border wall between the United States and Mexico is needed to protect U.S. citizens in the future. Many have valid reasons for wanting to come to the U.S.A., but we can't continue to have everybody in the world come in illegally — not following the proper channels.

The analogy I give is of the man on the corner selling drugs because he has five small children and needs rent money, food, etc. He is arrested by a police officer who listens to the man's story. The officer has empathy for his dilemma, bit explains that what he is doing is illegal and that it cannot be tolerated.

The same situation applies to people coming into the United States. The reason for them wanting to come might be for good reason, but it must be done legally, through the proper available, regardless of the reason these migrants might have come to here in the first place.

Democrats have voted for border security in the past. They're just opposed to Trump and his wall. Once again, Democrats prioritize liberal politics over the safety of American citizens. America has much to lose if Democrats prevail in their orchestrated charade. Please hang tight, Mr. President. A wall would encourage legal immigration.

Jess Ornelas

Hannibal