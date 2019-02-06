Farm Bureau membership is made up of people of all walks of life who want to have a voice in the Legislative process that affects their daily lives.

My name is Joe Kendrick, President of the Marion County Farm Bureau and I am writing to talk about a couple of issues I have on my mind.

First issue is about my opening statement, Farm Bureau is not just for Farmers anymore. It is a grassroots organization which has founding roots in Marion County and yes, was started by farmers. But the Farm Bureau of today has a much diversified membership which consists of people from all types of careers in life. It is an organization which believes in common sense values and common sense way of life. Farm Bureau generates the policies it supports by giving its members an opportunity to speak and defend what they believe in thru a diplomatic process which is offered annually at their annual convention in December. People may come and voice their opinion about topics from Agriculture, Conservation, Education, Energy and all topics in between. Farm Bureau membership is made up of people of all walks of life who want to have a voice in the Legislative process that affects their daily lives.

Farm Bureau is known very well in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C. and is a strong voice of its members. Plus membership provides you with some very valuable discount opportunities at businesses and attractions not only in Missouri but nationwide.

Thank You,

Joe Kendrick/ Marion County Farm Bureau