The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday it is now accepting proposals for a new initiative to support workforce training centers in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Tuesday it is now accepting proposals for a new initiative to support workforce training centers in Missouri.

By helping non-profit organizations cover the cost of training needs, the initiative aims to address gaps in quality job training opportunities throughout Missouri and increase access to low and moderate income individuals.

“Having an available, productive pool of workers is vital to Missouri’s success, and we are committed to using our workforce development tools to support this critical need,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “The Workforce Training Center Initiative is a key component of our larger strategy to ensure the economy has the talent necessary for our state’s businesses to grow and thrive.”

Organizations may use the funds for capital improvements, equipment, program supplies and training materials that support job training programs. Eligible capital improvement costs may include acquisition, new building construction, rehabilitation of existing properties and related expenses.

The funding for the initiative comes from a combination of grants and contribution tax credits through the State Community Development Block Grant Program, the Neighborhood Assistance Program and the Youth Opportunity Program. Applicants may request funding from one or all three sources.

Funds are one-time and are not designed to support ongoing operating costs.

To be considered for application, proposals must be submitted to the Department by 5 p.m. Monday, April 1, and demonstrate how the requested funds will be maintained to provide a sustainable job training program.

The Department will host an instructional webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, to help interested organizations prepare successful proposals. Organizations may register for the webinar at Eventbrite.com.