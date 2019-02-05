Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson hosted a celebration of the Lunar New Year Monday evening outside the Governor’s Office at the Missouri State Capitol.

The evening featured a traditional lion dance by students from the St. Louis Chinese Language School, and a musical performance by students from the Columbia Chinese Language School.

A traditional Duì Lián, or couplet, was hung around the Governor’s Office doors, and Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe participated in hanging the final red square banner containing the Fú character, meaning good fortune or happiness, and used to express people’s good wishes and yearning for the future.

The Governor is always honored to help spread knowledge and experiences of other cultures.

“I truly appreciate the Asian American community coming from across the state to Jefferson City to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Missouri State Capitol,” Governor Parson said. “The First Lady and I were excited to have this opportunity to share in the diversity and cultural traditions of all Missourians.”

Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui, the first Asian American to serve in the Governor’s cabinet in Missouri’s history, helped organize the event and says seeing her culture honored at the Capitol shows how much the Governor and First Lady care for all the cultures that make up Missouri.

“The Lunar New Year has always been a special time for my family and me,” Director Hui said. “I know we all appreciate how much Governor Parson, the First Lady, and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe celebrate diversity, shining a spotlight on different groups, cultures and talents here at the Missouri State Capitol.”