Louisiana Missouri is hosting a Celebrity Waiter Night Thursday, Feb. 7. The buffet is from 5 to 7 p.m. at KC’s Place restaurant. Proceeds from tips will benefit chamber of commerce programs such as the annual Colorfest celebration.

Who doesn’t like to see the powerful brought to their knees, especially when it can help a good cause?

Louisiana Missouri is hosting a Celebrity Waiter Night Thursday, Feb. 7. The buffet is from 5 to 7 p.m. at KC’s Place restaurant. Proceeds from tips will benefit chamber of commerce programs such as the annual Colorfest celebration.

In addition to the mayor, a sheriff’s deputy and some local business people, there’ll be a mystery waiter.

The secretive server is a man who has talked with everyone from the local dog catcher to a President of the United States. He is an Illinois native, but his Missouri relatives said “Welcome to God’s Country” when he arrived in town 21 years ago.

If you order from him Thursday night, he’ll consider it a privilege. And if you treat him like the servers at Ed Debevic’s in Chicago — where the staff and diners are purposely rude to each other — he won’t mind.

You can find out more by logging on to the Louisiana Chamber Facebook site or calling 573-754-5921.