Please mark your calendars and join Holy Family School’s main fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Please mark your calendars and join Holy Family School’s main fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Food, fellowship and fun will come together in support of a great cause. Tickets are now on sale. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation, they are still accepting donations.

Drop off donations at Holy Family Church Parish Office, 218 S. Maple Ave., Hannibal, Mo. 63401

To arrange for pickup of your donation, email hfauction@gmail.com.

Registration forms available in church or contact Cherrie Allen at 573-795-6021 or allen@myholyfamily.com for questions regarding tickets.

A list of current donations, as well as general auction information can be found on the official auction website: https://holyfamilyschoolhannibal.schoolauction.net/2019auction/

Corporate sponsors for the event include Richard Baumann, MD Orthopedic Surgery and Debbie Baumann Pediatrics; Abel's Quik Stop and Hannibal Overhead Door.