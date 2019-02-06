The following Hannibal High School students have been honored as Students of the Month.

• Grade 9: Trevon Ryan Scholes is the son of Gary Scholes and Jennifer Scholes. He is a member of Band, Jazz Band and 4-H, including 4-H State Photo group. His sports are Marching Band, Jazz Band and Band. His honors include All District Jazz Band, RCR Combo, Outstanding Jazz Student of the Year in eighth grade and A Honor Roll. His motivation for success in school is “I want to get good grades so I can stay in Jazz Band and also graduate.” He can play alto and baritone saxophone. His hobbies are playing Roblox and playing jazz music. His goal is to graduate high school and get a job he enjoys.

• Grade 10: McKenna Nichole Grimmer is the daughter of Trista Long and Greg Grimmer. She is a member of Key Club, Pre-Med Club, FBLA and River City Revue. Her sports are swimming and soccer. Her honors include Honor Roll and Student of the Month. Her motivation for success in school is “My family has always taught me to value my education.” Her hobbies are singing and spending time with her family and friends. Her goal is to go to college and get a law degree.

• Grade 11: Ashley Nicole Bigsby is the daughter of Jenny and Doug Bigsby. She is a member of the Student Council, Book Club, National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society. Her sports are soccer and basketball manager. Her honors include Honor Roll and perfect attendance. Her motivation for success in school is “My goals: keeping good grades and being a good student are what motivate me to be successful in school.” She likes to study the moon and stars. Her hobbies are reading, playing soccer and spending time with her family and friends. Some of her future goals are to go to college and get a good job.

• Grade 12: Cedric Isaac Singleton III is the son of Kelly and Steve Crumble. He is a member of Skills USA (president 2017-2018), FCA, Pre-Med Club, Key Club, NHS, NTHS, RCR and Student Council. His sports are track/track manager and football manager. His awards include NHS, NTHS, Honor Roll, Student of the Month and State for Health Knowledge Bowl. His motivation for success in school is “My passion and drive for acquiring knowledge and bettering myself.” He was born in Charleston, S.C. His hobbies are reading, running, playing piano, volunteer work and being a regular Red Cross donor. His goal is to attend Mizzou to major in biochemistry and then go to med school to become an anesthesiologist.





