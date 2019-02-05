Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Wil Norviel, PA-C to its Bowling Green team.

Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Wil Norviel, PA-C to its Bowling Green team. Wil Norviel, PA-C completed his medical education at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and is looking forward to serving the community through the clinic’s Urgent Care services.

“I chose to join the Hannibal Regional team after completing my family medicine and pediatric clinical rotations at Complete Family Medicine in Kirksville,” Norviel said. “I saw that Hannibal Regional truly cares for their team members and that is reflected in the care provided to their patients.

“The most rewarding thing about caring for others is the simple fact that I am blessed enough to wake up every morning and have the opportunity to do my best to help change someone’s life for the better. That may mean healing someone who is sick, or just talking with patients about problems in their lives. Going to sleep at night knowing you made a real difference is one of the best rewards anyone could ask for.”

Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Bowling Green offers primary care and urgent care services. Urgent Care services are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Bowling Green is located next to Walmart at 8 Town Center Drive. For more information call (573) 324-2241.

As part of the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, the Hannibal Regional Medical Group (HRMG) is a growing multi-specialty physician group continuing to expand primary and specialty care services to meet the health needs of northeast Missouri and west central Illinois residents. HRMG family and specialty physicians deliver a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care services. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, they also provide preventive care, including routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hannibal Regional Medical Group has locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Monroe City, and Shelbina, as well as two Express Care Clinics in Hannibal.