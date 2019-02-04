With 40 booths to visit during the free Teen Health Fair at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, Hannibal teens learned how the decisions they make affect their health now and in the future.

Wearing goggles showing the effects of drinking and driving, Ayden Bohrer described his attempt to pick up a dime as “not pleasant.” This demonstration was at the Marion County Health Department booth.

Dr. Sandra Ahlum, chairperson of the sponsoring CHART Teen Task Force, was glad to have new participants to this 23rdannual event Saturday, Feb. 2, including the Hannibal Free Public Library and Fohey Dentistry.

Ahlum also was pleased to have nursing students from Hannibal-LaGrange University serving the pizza and fruit meal as well as assisting the Task Force in stressing its goal of abstinence.

Among the student nurses were Taija Jones, Shelby Cunningham, Andrea Brown, Tracy Moss and Ayla Lewis.

Teens are bused to the health fair from area schools, and this year they came from Bowling Green, Monroe City R-II and the Faith Walk Academy in Paris.

Teens were given cards to be punched at the various booths, and after visiting 25 booths, they were eligible for prize drawings. They also had a scavenger hunt, with six $25 prizes.

Two agencies taught CPR. Casey Leblanc said he was told to “put pressure on the chest” as he practiced CPR at the Marion County Ambulance District booth.

After Brandon Buckman, Air Evac program director and paramedic, taught Xzavion Ashby CPR, Buckman reported, “He was doing a very good job.”

Gun safety also was demonstrated. Craig Miller showed Marcus Hayden how to safely shoot a rifle at the Pike County 4-H Shooting Sports Program booth.

In the next booth, Hunter Haynes' card was punched by Chuck Buchmeier, also of the Pike County 4-H Shooting Sports Program.

At the NECAC booth Brent Engel offered a game showing good decision-making, as NECAC Family Planning Director Claudia Timbrook explained the variety of information offered by NECAC.

Exercise also was recommended. Heather Stupavsky did jumping jacks during a game at the YMCA of Hannibal booth.

At one busy booth, The Gallery offered hairstyling.

Several agencies offered games. Tom and Becky (Elaina Dyke and Cason Bonvillian) played a game at the Survival Flight booth.

Misha Talton marked a “How do you feel?” chart at the Mark Twain Behavioral Health booth.

Camping and fishing opportunities at Mark Twain Lake and Missouri's parks were encouraged, and nutrition advice was offered by the University Extension.

Self-defense was demonstrated by members of Gracie Barra, as they explained various moves to defend yourself.

