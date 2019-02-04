A Quincy, Ill., woman was injured Sunday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.

A Quincy, Ill., woman was injured Sunday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 7:15 p.m., Feb. 3, on Highway 19, three miles south of Perry. A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven north by 25-year-old Mia N. Monroe of Quincy, Ill. The crash occurred when Monroe swerved to avoid a deer. The car ran off the left side of the road where it struck a tree. Monroe, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.