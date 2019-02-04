Seeing its final action of the regular season Hannibal High School's wrestling team posted a 4-1 record Saturday in the Eureka Dual Tournament.

The Pirates turned in winning performances against North Callaway (49-9), McCluer North (48-27), Hazelwood East (60-18) and Eureka (37-30).

Hannibal's lone setback on the day was a 42-39 loss to Timberland.

Individually, three Pirates went 5-0 - Tanner Leonard (145 pounds), Trevor Wilson (160 pounds) and Vernell Hawkins (170 pounds).

Turning in 4-1 records for HHS were Tyler Leonard (132 pounds), Gavin Morawitz (138 pounds), Garrett Ruby (152 pounds), Brady Zimmerman (182 pounds), Jameson White (195 pounds) and Chase Kirby (220 pounds).

Hannibal's other competitor during the tournament was Darrell Taylor. The 126 pounder finished 2-3.

Hannibal returns to action on Friday in the district tournament.