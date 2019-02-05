Organization will be closed Monday, Feb. 18 in Observance of President's Day

OATS transportation has announced their February transportation schedule. The service is available to anyone regardless of age, income, disability, race, gender, religion or national origin.

Hannibal In-Town Service — Monday through Friday

To schedule a ride, call 1-800-654-6287 Option 1

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Same day reservations until 4 p.m.

From Marion County to Quincy

Wednesday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 15

To schedule a ride in Marion County, call the OATS Office at 800-654-6287, Option 4.

To Schedule a ride for Contract Trips: Call the volunteer OATS contact Shirley Martin at 573-221-5473

To Columbia and St Louis on the Intercity Express

Wednesday: Service along Hwys 24, 61 and 40/61 and 1-70 from Palmyra to Hannibal to New London to Bowling Green to Troy to St. Louis. The bus will deviate five miles off of Hwys 24, 61 and 40/61 to pick riders up. If you live beyond the five miles you will meet the bus at a pick up point.

Thursday: Service along Hwys 36, 24 and 63 from Palmyra to Hannibal to Monroe City to Paris to Moberly

to Columbia. The bus will deviate five miles off of Hwys 36, 24 and 63 to pick riders up. If you live beyond

the five miles you will meet the bus at a pick up point.

For more information or to schedule a ride on the Intercity Express, call 1-800-654-6287, Option 2.

Anyone can ride. OATS, Inc. is not just for seniors, but for Rural Missourians regardless of age or income who are in need of transportation. Individuals, organizations, groups, or agencies may contract with OATS for transportation services. Special Agreements may extend for as little as one hour or for one year with an option for renewal. If you or your group need transportation services beyond what is scheduled in the county, OATS might be able to accommodate you. For schedules or more information call your regional office at 1-800-654-6287, or visit their website at www.oatstransit.org.

OATS is funded, in part, through contracts with the Missouri elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program (MEHTAP), the Northeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging, the Missouri department of transportation, rider donations and private contributions. OATS is an equal opportunity employer M/F/H/V/, non-profit, tax-exempt organization.