Hannibal High School's boys basketball team suffered its first NCMC loss of the season Friday night when it dropped a 65-61 decision in Kirksville.

Hannibal entered the fourth quarter clinging to a three-point lead, 52-49. The Tigers pulled out the win on the strength of a 16-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Dezi Jones paced the Pirates' offense with 33 points. He had big first and third quarters, reaching double figures - 10 and 13 points, respectively - in each of the stanzas.

The loss dropped Hannibal to 11-4 overall.

The Pirates were scheduled to play West Hancock Saturday in the QND Shoot Out.






