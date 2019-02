The current Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Clinic features local artist Sally Kintz of Poole Communications. Kintz will have her original works on display until the end of March. Art For The Health Of It was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Clinic. The exhibit series features works by local and area artists and may be viewed in the Clinic’s west entrance reception/waiting area.