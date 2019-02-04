Tim Inman retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) effective Feb. 1, 2019. Inman had 27 years of service with MoDOT at the time of his retirement.

Tim Inman retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) effective Feb. 1, 2019. Inman had 27 years of service with MoDOT at the time of his retirement.

Inman began his career in April 1991 as a seasonal worker, but would then get on full-time as a maintenance crew worker and over the course of a few years, would work his way up to senior crew worker. Inman would then take the role of a crew leader in General Services till 2000. Then he became special equipment operator for the concrete crew and would stay with the concrete crew for the next 11 years. He would finish his career as a senior maintenance worker at the Paris maintenance facility, and then move to Hannibal maintenance until his time of retirement.

After retirement Inman plans to spend more time with his wife and son, as well as, have more time to enjoy welding and doing mechanical work. “I will miss coming to work each day, but am looking forward to the time ahead,” he said.

When asked what he remembers fondly about working at MoDOT, “The most rewarding time in my career was the 2008 flooding at the Cuivre River Bridge,” he said.

Inman and his wife, Lavon, currently reside in Center. They have one child, Brett, who lives in the home.







