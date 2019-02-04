The Hannibal High School girls basketball team built a 16-point lead over the first three quarters en route to a 44-36 conference win in Kirksville Friday night.

The Hannibal High School girls basketball team built a 16-point lead over the first three quarters en route to a 44-36 conference win in Kirksville Friday night.

Hannibal played sound defense early, allowing the Lady Tigers only 12 points in the first half.

The cushion the Lady Pirates built early paid off in the fourth quarter when Kirksville outscored Hannibal 13-5.

Hannibal's fourth-quarter points came on a two-point bucket by Kaylee Falconer and a 3-point basket by Taylor Simms.

Autumn Bigsby led Hannibal's offense with 14 points, 10 of which came in the first half.

"We had some players get into foul trouble late in the first quarter. But we were able to rally together and create some opportunities for others to step up and score," said Hannibal coach Evan Cerven. "We really worked well together offensively and showed patience to look for great shots."

Hannibal's girls, 9-7, play at Moberly on Thursday.





