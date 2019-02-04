Hannibal Regional Hospital reported the following births from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1.

• A son, Cooper Alan Clermont, was born Jan. 24, 2019, at 11:42 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long. His parents are Kassi and Cory Clermont of Hannibal.

• A son, Jason Rhett Walter, was born Jan. 25, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kayla and Isaac Walter of Clayton, Ill.

• A daughter, Emelia Noel Hoewing, was born Jan. 26, 2019, at 9:22 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Morgan and Austin Hoewing of Canton.

• A son, Everhett Thomas Nichols, was born Jan. 31, 2019, at 7:56 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Marni and Corey Nichols of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Harper Leeann Riley, was born Feb. 1, 2019, at 4:29 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Kaitlyn and Zachary Riley of Hannibal.

• A son, George Russell Ledford, was born Feb. 1, 2019, at 9:59 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces and was 22 ½ inches long. His parents are Olivia and Benjamin Ledford of Bowling Green.











