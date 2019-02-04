2 Besties Biscuits owners, fellow community businesses team up to provide food to NEMO Humane Society through 3rd “Operation: Feed the Furballs” program

Operation: Feed the Furballs has provided almost 10,000 meals to animals at the Northeast Humane Society NEMOHS since 2017, and two best friends are teaming up with members of fellow local businesses and other community volunteers for the third chance to make a difference for “furballs” in the area through April.

Lifelong best friends Angela S. Brown and Paula Brown started the 2 Besties Biscuits company in September 2016, donating 20 percent of sales proceeds from their homemade dog biscuits to benefit the NEMOHS. Since then, customer purchases of their biscuits have resulted in more than 16,000 meals for the NEMOHS, with 9,602 meals coming from the annual Operation: Feed the Furballs. The yearly campaign runs from January through April and teams up area businesses and sponsor Sunrise Transport — pink boxes of peanut butter biscuits will be on sale in the businesses, and 100 percent of the proceeds from each sale go toward providing six meals for animals at the NEMOHS shelter. Elise Blue, NEMOHS president, said that Angela Brown's and Paula Brown's ongoing efforts have made a profound impact on the animals at the shelter.

“The shelter runs on a very limited budget. We run mostly on donations and the kindness of our community,” she said. “With the help of Angela and Paula through 2 Besties — mostly through the winter months, we don't really have to worry about paying our food — it's covered, because of them.”

Blue said that fellow community members have also stepped up this winter with donations of food and other items to help the increasing number of animals coming into the shelter.

Community teamwork has made Operation: Feed the Furballs successful each year, Blue said, because local businesses enable 2 Besties Biscuits to sell the boxes throughout the community and provide the meals each year. The participating businesses are Mark Twain Dinette, Java Jive, Chocolaterie Stam, Ole Planter's Restaurant, Hannibal Chiropractic and Wellness and Finn's Food and Spirits.

“We couldn't do it without everybody,” Blue said.

For more information about Operation: Feed the Furballs, visitwww.2bestiesbiscuits.com. You can also find out more information by searching for @opfurballs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat social media platforms.

trevor.mcdonald@courierpost.com