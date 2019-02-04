Three Hannibal Pirates scored in double figures Saturday to lead the team to a 59-46 win over West Hancock in the QND Super Fan Shootout in Quincy, Ill.

Dezi Jones led the Pirates in scoring with 27 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Adreke Brumbaugh contributed 16 while Will Whitaker added 12 for Hannibal High.

After trailing by two points, 12-10, following the first quarter Hannibal took command, outscoring West Hancock by a combined margin of 32-17 in the second and third quarters.

The victory boosted the Pirates' record on the season to 12-4.





