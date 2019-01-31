Weekend activities offer indoor, outside opportunities

The week's weather brought record cold temperatures to America's Hometown, but several events are scheduled in time for forecasted warmer temperatures this weekend.

The Hannibal Arts Council will present several exhibitions after being closed during January. The annual CHART Task Force Teen Health Fair will combine interactive activities, food and education for area teens. The American Legion Auxiliary will prepare a free breakfast for veterans and their loved ones.

Clarksville residents are gearing up for outdoor sport with their annual Squirrel Tournament spanning from Saturday's daylight to twilight hours.

Free breakfast for veterans and their families

The American Legion Auxiliary will be serving a free pancake and sausage breakfast for veterans and their families from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the American Legion Post #55, 3819 Highway MM. For more information, call (573) 221-9698.

Hannibal Arts Council exhibits, programs

The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) is closed during the cold days of January, but it reopens with a series of exhibits and programs as February begins — including a First Friday Art Adventure for youth called “Foil Feather” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 and a Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, both at HAC, 105 S. Main St.

The gallery will also be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with three new exhibits. Seattle artist Kimberly Trowbridge's paintings collection will be on display, along with the late Robert Carlson's Retrospective collection of clay works. The Trowbridge artwork is from the the collection of HAC Director Michael Gaines, and the Carlson art is on loan from Gaines and the HAC Permanent Collection. The Bicentennial Edition of the Photography Channel exhibit will share Hannibal's history through 288 photographs displayed on a 55-inch television. For more information, call (573) 221-6545 or email findit@hannibalarts.com.

CHART Task Force Teen Health Fair

The 23rd CHART Task Force Teen Health Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. More than 30 booths will be set up to share resources and provide interactive activities regarding topics like mental health issues, dental health, abstinence, contraception and sexually-transmitted diseases, and the effects of drugs and alcohol. Activities include a teen pedal-powered Smoothie Bike from the University of Missouri Extension, hair styling from the Gallery, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu demonstration from Gracie Barra, a DJ, free prizes and food.

“Teens and their parents can experience a variety of educational booths and demonstrations which can enhance asset development and a healthy lifestyle,” said Sandra Ahlum, M.D., chairperson of the CHART Teen Task Force.

For more information, call Dr. Ahlum at (573) 231-3108 or Leigh Ann Bergman at (573) 822-4271.

Clarksville Squirrel Tournament

The annual Clarksville Squirrel Tournament will begin with a sign-up period from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at the Clarksville Boat Club, 310 S. First St. Admission is $20 for the two-team competition. The winner takes all; in the event of a tie, the winner will be determined by total weight. All participants must follow Missouri Department of Conservation rules, and there is a limit of 20 squirrels per team. The hunt will begin at daylight and end at 12 a.m. All participants need to be on the boat club parking lot by 12 a.m., and only rim fires will be allowed.







