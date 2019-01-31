One person was injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle mishap in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 8:30 a.m., Jan. 29, on Highway 168 at County Road 197, two miles west of Philadelphia.

A 2008 Ford F450 was being driven west by 66-year-old Donald L. Atkins of Hannibal while a 2013 Ford Focus was being driven east by 18-year-old Rebecca L. Grgurich of Monticello. The collision occurred when the driver of the F450 attempted a left turn and failed to yield to the Focus.

Grgurich, who was wearing a safety device, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.