Prestige Realty Inc. is pleased to welcome Barb Lemons as a full-time agent.

Lemons is a lifelong resident of the Hannibal area. She brings her knowledge of the area to the real estate business. Lemons completed her licensing education with 1st Choice Real Estate School. She said she is excited to be a part of Prestige Realty’s outstanding reputation for quality service.

Lemons is a retired teacher from Bowling R-1 School District. She taught fourth grade at Frankford Elementary School for seven years and was the Library Media Specialist for both Bowling Green Elementary School and Frankford Elementary for four years. Lemons has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and a master’s degree in Elementary Education. She and her husband, Frank, have been married for 20 years. They have five children and 10 grandchildren.

Contact Lemons for all of your listing or buying real estate needs, at Prestige Realty at 573-221-8171 or by cell at 573-795-0850. Prestige Realty is located at #8 Diamond Boulevard in Hannibal. She looks forward to helping you sell your home or finding your dream home.