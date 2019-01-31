Hannibal-LaGrange University has announced that it has earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly® School designation once again.

“Hannibal-Lagrange University is pleased to receive the Military Friendly® 2019-20 designation,” said HLGU President Dr. Anthony W. Allen. “We are proud to assist the men and women who serve our country in continuing their education and achieving their goals. We look forward to assisting veteran students and their eligible family members with financial aid packages as well as helping veterans transition from the military to a classroom setting.”

Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. This year, 766 schools earned this prestigious designation. The full list can be viewed online at militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

