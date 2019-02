A Bowling Green native joins more than 3,000 students who were named to the Wichita State University dean's honor roll for fall 2018.

Joshua A. Kempke, of Bowling Green, was among the recipients.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.