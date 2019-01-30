Maryville University has named Northeast Missouri natives to the Deans' List for the Fall 2018 semester.

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

The recipients were: Katelynn Charlton and Thomas Pugh, of Bowling Green, Tyler Novak, of Hannibal, Evan Barnett and Trajan Metcalf of Palmyra, and Amber Chapman of Paris.