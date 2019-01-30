Missourians are encouraged to prepare and learn how to respond in case of a large-scale earthquake

Southwest Missouri —home to the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) — has produced some of the strongest earthquakes ever to rock North America.

From 1811 to 1812, a series of major quakes destroyed several settlements and dramatically affected the landscape, even briefly causing the Mississippi River to run backward. The seismic zone is still active today, averaging more than 200 small earthquakes each year.

As a reminder, Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month each February to emphasize the realistic likelihood of another catastrophic earthquake occurring in the NMSZ. While no one can predict exactly when an earthquake will occur, scientists agree that large earthquakes in this zone still pose a significant risk.

“In the 19th century, Missouri experienced a sequence of powerful earthquakes that if they occurred today would create widespread destruction and disrupt the lives of millions of people,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Ron Walker said. “Earthquake Awareness Month is an important reminder to prepare and know what to do to protect your family.”

Experts advise that when an earthquake occurs in developed nations with modern building standards people should, “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” Drop to your knees, cover your head and get under a desk or table, and hold on until the shaking stops. Studies show that in developed countries with modern structures, falling debris is the most common source of injuries in an earthquake.

Here are some steps Missourians who live in the New Madrid Seismic Zone should consider:

Secure hanging items, bookcases and water heaters to wall studs. Keep an emergency kit and update the supplies on an annual basis. Include a flashlight, batteries, first-aid kit, necessary medications, radio, and enough drinking water and food for at least three days. A major earthquake could knock out utilities for weeks. Create a family communication plan. Identify someone living at least 100 miles away that everyone can contact to "check in" and let your family know they are safe. Know how to turn off your gas and water. Find out if your house is covered for earthquake damage and if not, consider obtaining coverage. Most homeowner earthquake insurance policies must be purchased separately.

For more information and tips go to https://sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness/ .