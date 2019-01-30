Register to attend free Discover Nature – Fishing workshop and learn to tie your own flies

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free workshop on the basics of fly tying, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center at Long Branch Lake State Park. The visitor center is located at 30174 Visitor Center road, just west of Macon.

MDC invites anyone age 10 and older to register for this free clinic. Participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the class.

This workshop will focus on teaching participants the equipment and skills needed for tying flies. Later in the class, participants will learn how to tie three flies that can be used in warm waters of northeast Missouri, as well as cool trout streams.

“This class is a great opportunity for those that have been curious about tying flies but have been afraid to purchase equipment and supplies prior to using them,” said MDC Angler Recruitment Technician Chelsea Clever. “This class is a good way to get to know what to purchase when you decide to tie more than a handful of flies. Fly tying is a great winter activity that allows families to bond while also preparing for spring fishing.”

Participants need to bring reading glasses if they require them, and a curiosity for tying flies. All equipment and supplies will be provided. Fishing is a great way for everyone to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation and make lasting memories together. Discover Nature – Fishing programs help Missourians gain the skills and confidence to enjoy fishing opportunities on their own.

This program is free but preregistration is required by noon Friday, Feb. 22. To register, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/164950.

In the event of freezing rain or other hazardous weather, the event will be canceled. If canceled, participants will be notified via the email or phone number they provide at registration.

For more information, contact Chelsea Clever at 573-248-2530, ext. 6377, or Chelsea.Clever@mdc.mo.gov. Learn more about Discover Nature – Fishing programs at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4y.