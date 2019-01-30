Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Tuesday, Oct. 30 on County Road 158 in Maywood for a reported burglary.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Tuesday, Oct. 30 on County Road 158 in Maywood for a reported burglary.

The victim reported she had just returned home from a weekend trip and found damage to an exterior door which was used to gain access into the residence. Multiple firearms and ammunition, hunting bows, three chainsaws, multiple tools, several game cameras, four pairs of binoculars and a family camera were among the items stolen from inside the residence and garage area.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 573-769-2077.