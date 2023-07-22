1850s: Rackliffe brothers provided an inspiration for Twain’s writings

Dr. John Rackliffe lived with his family on the northeast corner of Fourth and Hill Street, Hannibal, at the time of the 1860 census. He was father to five sons. Dr. Rackliffe died circa 1862, and his wife, Matilda, died about a year later. It is not known where Dr. and Mrs. Rackliffes are buried. This house also served as the birthplace of noted portrait artist J. Carroll Beckwith (1852-1917).

Undisputedly, Sam Clemens had an uncanny ability to turn the ordinary into extraordinary. As the writer known as Mark Twain, he transformed the citizens of early Hannibal into memorable characters.

Such was the case of two Rackliffe brothers, presumably Edwin A., and Washington F., sons of prominent Hannibal physician, James Rackliffe M.D. (circa 1794-1862).

