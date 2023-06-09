HANNIBAL — The U.S. welcomed 17 new citizens Friday during a Naturalization Ceremony at the Hannibal Federal Building.
Dozens of family and friends gathered to celebrate the milestone. Children held small American flags while adults recorded the ceremony on their cellphones.
Judge Brian Walsh presided over the ceremony. He joked at the beginning, that this was one of the few occasions in his courtroom where everyone arrived happy and left happy.
During the ceremony 16 of the participants were asked to stand when their name was called. They then read the Oath of Allegiance.
The 17th participant had a private ceremony afterwards due to a minor traffic incident causing him to be late.
Walsh then thanked them for their dedication and reminded them and those in attendance it wasn’t a quick or easy process, but it was well worth it.
“We’re enriched by each American citizen,” Walsh said. “We’re enriched by Native Americans, our ancestors who immigrated here before us and our recent immigrants. Each of you will have a part to play.”
He also encouraged them to register to vote and take full advantage of the right to vote.
Each new citizen was then asked to come forward to receive their certificate.
Sandra Pillar Johnson is from Columbia. She’s been in the U.S. for 15 years and said the process has been a life changing experience.
“Everyone is so supportive,” said Johnson. “They’ve been with me every step of the way, now that I’m here I want to cry.”
Johnson moved to Palmyra after her husband went on a vacation and the pair met.
“He brought back a souvenir,” joked Johnson. “This is where he’s from so this is where I get to live and meet so many wonderful people.”
She says she’s excited to move forward and continue moving forward with everything she’s come to love.
Her neighbors say she and her husband are a great addition to the neighborhood.
Christian and Edda Pizzi are a husband and wife from Italy. They moved to the U.S. nine years ago with their 18 month old son.
The couple said they wanted to move to America because it offered more opportunities for them and for their son.
“Starting off it was easier for him because of his job,” Edda said. “However, once we got a house and settled into a community we were both able to really start working towards our citizenship.”
They add that their son, who is now 11, was able to help them with getting their citizenship.
“He did different things like helping us learn the Pledge of Allegiance since it’s something he says everyday in school,” Christian said. “He understands what we’re doing today and he’s very proud.”
They say they’ve felt welcomed ever since they’ve arrived in the U.S.
“We’ve made so many American friends,” said Edda. “It’s also a lot of fun when we meet someone who speaks Italian or wants to learn about our heritage.”
Even though they do love their new home the first thing they want to do with their new citizenship is get passports.
“We miss our family,” admits Christian. “We haven’t been able to see them since we’ve been here, so we’d like to go visit.”
Preet Mohinder Singh from India was running a little late to the ceremony Friday. However, he still received his citizenship.
“I’m typically a very on time person, so running behind I couldn’t think straight,” Singh said. “The fact that they would do a separate ceremony for me, means a lot. I want to give a special shout out to the organizers, because it is meaningful.”
Singh is an anesthesiologist at Washington University in St. Louis. He said thanks to his profession he was able to get his citizenship in five years.
“I was very fortunate, some people I know it takes a lot longer,” Singh said. “My wife was able to naturalize two months ago, because she’s also an anesthesiologist, so we’re very thankful.”
He says thanks to becoming a citizen it’ll be easier for his work because it’ll be easier to receive grants and he’ll have more opportunities in life. He also encourages others pursuing their citizenship not to give up.
“It’s totally worth it,” said Singh. “The U.S. is a country that will help you if you put in the effort.”
The full list of new U.S. citizens who took part in Friday’s Naturalization Ceremony include:
- Jessa Mae Castillon Metsker - Philippines.
- Veronica Avina Zaragoza - Mexico.
- Ibrohim Kamoliddinovich Sultonov - Uzbekistan.
- Djamila Kargari - Algeria.
- Mohit Bharatkumar Patel - India.
- Laila Afif Abdelmoeti Hamed - Brazil.
- Sandra Ruth Triplett - Canada.
- Sandra Pilar Johnson - Colombia.
- Ranjeet Kunjbihari Singh - India.
- Subhashini Ramalingam - India.
- Barbara Elzie - Germany.
- Fayezeh Banisaeid - Iran.
- Edda Pizzi - Italy.
- Christian Pizzi - Italy.
- Paola Lilian Asmat Sovero - Peru.
- Hamza Izzat Abdelsalam - Jordan.
- Preet Mohinder Singh - India.
After the ceremony participants were able to take pictures with the judge and enjoy a reception to celebrate the big day.
