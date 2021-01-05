By From the St. Louis District Dairy Council
If you have gained a few extra pounds since last March, you are not alone.
Many people are using terms such as “Quarantine 15” or “COVID curves” to refer to their weight gain during the pandemic. This is no surprise, considering that our lives have been turned upside-down. We are stressing and snacking more while moving less and burning fewer calories.
The good news is the year 2020 is finally behind us. 2021 is a new year with new possibilities and the hope for a brighter future. This includes starting the year off right by making healthier choices for you and your family.
Amanda Marsh, a registered dietitian with St Louis District Dairy Council suggests that you assess your current diet and lifestyle choices and decide what healthy habits to keep and what habits you may want to change.
“Choosing three dairy servings a day is a healthy habit to maintain. Dairy fuels your body with an unmatched package of nine essential nutrients,” Marsh said.
For some, improving eating habits may mean limiting treats high in sugar and fat, but low in significant nutrition. Cutting down on such treats makes room for foods that offer more bang for the nutritional buck; providing satisfaction as well as nourishment.
“Flavored milk is a perfect example of a nutritious choice that satisfies a sweet craving and packs a nutrient punch of protein, calcium, and Vitamin D,” Marsh said.
If you decide that there is room for dietary improvements, the New Year is the perfect time for change. Determine which behaviors in your life do not promote health, and begin new habits. Set small, simple goals to start you moving in the right direction. Add a serving of a food group that your diet lacks. Take the dog for an extra walk. Schedule an annual visit with your doctor. Make small changes that you can build on.
As the year goes on, you can add additional goals and make more changes. Improving your physical health will improve your mental health as well.
For more information on dairy recipes and the health benefits of dairy, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Amanda Marsh with St. Louis District Dairy Council: call 314.835.9668 or e-mail amarsh@stldairycouncil.org.