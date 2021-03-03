New NECAC program has 'eye' for job success

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — One of the first clients with the Expanding Your Employability program at Northeast Community Action Corporation started his new job Monday, as the program expands to reach residents throughout the region.
Employment Services Coordinator Kirsten White was ecstatic to hear the news from Bruce Nokes.
“I’m happy for him. I know he’s been trying really hard, and it makes my heart happy that he finally got it,” White said.
Linda Fritz, NECAC county services programs director, said EYE came together after the agency conducted a comprehensive community needs assessment from January to September 2020, determining affordable housing and jobs paying a living wage were the most prevalent needs for people in the region. NECAC’s existing SkillUp program provides resources for residents who are receiving food stamps, and EYE is geared toward underemployed or unemployed people who aren’t receiving food stamps but still fall within income guidelines. White was hired Jan. 4, and she’s been busy ever since expanding the program and individually tailoring the services for each person’s situation.
In the program’s beginning stages, White worked with colleagues to create mileage forms, ways to get work clothing or shoes and provisions for utility assistance — “anything that is possibly stopping them from getting a job.”
As clients joined, EYE volunteers found what works out best. White said some people prefer email correspondence, and others like to have face-to-face interactions.
Nokes began to get more and more job interviews, and he took White up on her offer to conduct a mock interview with him.
“Hey, I’m getting an interview, do you think we could do this now?” Nokes said.
White asked Nokes questions about his strengths, weaknesses and other characteristics. They discussed his answers, and she encouraged him to ask questions to express his interest in the job to the interviewer. The results made a difference for Nokes, who told her the next day “that helped me so much.”
“Any issues he had, he knew how to answer certain questions better,” White said. “He felt more confident going into that interview after doing that mock interview.”
Nokes interviewed about four or five times, and White saw his confidence grow leading up to his new job.
The EYE program continues to expand in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby, Lewis, Monroe and other counties in NECAC’s 12-county service region. There are currently five clients in the program — two from Marion County, two from Pike County and one from Shelby County.
White said she makes sure to reach out to clients each week, checking on their progress and seeing what’s working out and what needs changes, along with any resources they might need.
“There are people here who want to help, because I know some people just don’t think they can do it because they think there’s no one on their side encouraging them,” White said.
She stressed how the EYE program provides vital support for each person’s path to their career.
“I’m here to encourage them. Sometimes I might be a little tough, but that’s just because I want the best for them. I’m here to be their cheerleader, and get them to the point where they feel confident and self-sufficient. I’m here for what they need me to be.”
More information and enrollment opportunities are available by calling White at 573-213-4811 ext. 13103 or emailing kwhite@necac.org.