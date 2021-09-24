NEW LONDON — A crowd gathered at Love’s gas station on Highway 19 last Tuesday evening waiting to welcome a special guest.
Cars and bikers, side-by-sides and four wheelers, emergency vehicles such as the Missouri State Highway patrol and New London Fire Department, and members of the American Legion Post 55, congregated in the parking lot. The group first bowed their heads to pray and second held up their American flags, and with their hand over their hearts said the Pledge of Allegiance.
“He’s three minutes out!” someone yelled out letting the crowd.
Soon after, Pfc. Jeffery Blacketer arrived at the scene. A member of the 91st Military Police Battalion, 23rd Military Police Company “Gunslingers,” based at Fort Drum, New York. Around 135 soldiers from the 23rd MP Company were deployed to provide security in and around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in mid-August as the final U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The soldiers returned to U.S. soil on September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to the conflict.
On Tuesday, he returned to his home in Coatsburg, Illinois, but along the way, his family arranged a surprise caravan starting in New London to escort him to Quincy where his dinner of choice was Buffalo Wild Wings.
What he thought was a routine gas stop at Love’s in New London turned out to be a rally in his honor. Looking out from the back of a black truck in amazement of the support surrounding him, Blacketer stood by the truck while people from the crowd shook his hand, and in many cases tearfully, thanked the soldier and his family for his service.
When it was time to head on to Quincy, Blacketer was led by his brigade of firetrucks, police cars, cars, and motorcycles only to find more supporters lining the highways and atop viaducts waving flags and signs of appreciation to welcome the soldier home.
Upon his arrival to Buffalo Wild Wings, Blacketer commented on the surprise.
“It’s very heartwarming, especially all these people I don’t even know,” he said.
Blacketer said his unit pulled a lot of security duty at the airport in Kabul, as well as just helping people in general and in any way they could as the U.S. pulled their citizens and allies out of the country being overwhelmed by Taliban forces.
Blacketer is already starting to look at the future, aside from his dinner with family.
“I’m not sure where my career will take me yet,” he said. “I’m hoping to stay in and make that my career, and to try to keep doing some good in the world.”
*This report was contributed to by Mike Sorensen