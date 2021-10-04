BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:48 a.m., Oct. 3, on westbound U.S. 54 at MO 154.
Involved in the crash was a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 22-year-old William C. Macfarlane of Hannibal and a 2020 Peterbilt 579 operated by 56-year-old Monte J. Jackson of Greentown, Ind.
According to the accident report the Chevrolet was eastbound on MO 154 while the Peterbilt was westbound on U.S. 54. The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign causing it to strike the front of the Peterbilt head on.
Pronounced dead at the scene were 19-year-old Miguel J. Mendez of New London and 23-year-old Jacob M. Hamm of Hannibal, who were passengers in the Chevrolet.
Suffering serious injuries were Macfarlane and 23-year-old Landon B. Leake of Hannibal, a passenger in the Chevrolet.
Macfarlane was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Leake was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.