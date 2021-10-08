New London man charged in fatal Broadway shooting

John M.R. Kurth

HANNIBAL — A New London man has been charged Wednesday’s shooting death of a Hannibal man.

John M.R. Kurth, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charge comes after Kurth’s arrest in connection with the fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Broadway

The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called at 6:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man who had been shot. He has not been identified

Kurth was found near the scene and taken into custody without incident.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

