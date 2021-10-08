HANNIBAL — A New London man has been charged Wednesday’s shooting death of a Hannibal man.
John M.R. Kurth, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The charge comes after Kurth’s arrest in connection with the fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Broadway
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called at 6:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man who had been shot. He has not been identified
Kurth was found near the scene and taken into custody without incident.
He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.