New London license office to open this month

NEW LONDON, Mo. — The new license office in New London will soon open for business. Ralls County Clerk Sandy Lanier said that it will open to the public on or before Dec. 21.
Striker Construction was just finishing with the last piece of trim last Monday morning in the basement room that will house the new office, which will be a full service license bureau. The room was once occupied by the Road and Bridge Department which has now moved on to another location on Ginny Bell Lane.
One of the goals of the remodel was to make sure that the basement office was accessible to everyone. Lanier said the elevator is full service to assist anyone who might not be able to take the stairs; and although the door to the office already met the standard requirement, it was widened to create even more space for wheelchairs or other needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.