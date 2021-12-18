NEW LONDON, Mo. — The New London License Office opened for business on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Located in the basement of the Ralls County Courthouse at 311 S. Main St. in New London, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with the hours extending to five days per week in the spring. The office will be closed each day from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
The New London License Office can be reached by phone at 573-985-6440 or fax at 573- 985-6441 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
