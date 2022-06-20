HANNIBAL — New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Hannibal, MO will hold a revival on June 27-29 at 7:00 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Bobby Washington of Fulton, Mo. He has been a pastor for 19 years and is currently serving his second term on the Fulton City Council. He was employed at the Missouri school for the Deaf, where he taught Physical Education, Health and Driver’s Education for 32 years. He has been the recipient of many awards for his efforts in education and community service.
All are welcome to attend.
