HANNIBAL — All Marion County elected offices in Tuesday's election were unopposed but two will be held my two new people.
Donna Goodin will take on the position for Marion County Collector and replaces Harry Graves, who held the office since 2014 and did not seek re-election.
Goodin was born and raised in Marion County and has lived in the county for more than 25 years as an adult. She is married to Clement Goodin, Jr., and has two children along with two grandchildren. Goodin has worked as the deputy collector in the Marion County Collector's office for seven years.
Cheryl Damron will take on the position of Marion County Clerk in Division I, replacing Valerie Munzlinger who has held the office since 2011 and did not seek reelection.
Damron is a 27-year resident of Marion County and is married to David. They have three sons; David Jr (Lexi), Jared (Chloe) and Tyler (Jessalyn) and two grandchildren, Clara and Henley. Damron is now employed as the deputy clerk, at Marion County Circuit Clerk District II.
Those who will remain in their positions are:
Marion County Clerk: Marla Meyers.
Recorder of Deeds: Harla Friesz.
County Court Clerk (Division II): Christine Tate.
County Treasurer: Joelle Fohey.
Marion County Presiding Commissioner: J. David Lomax.
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney: Luke Bryant.
The positions voted on for the Ralls County elections were also unopposed with two officials stepping into new roles.
John Lake was elected Ralls County Presiding Commissioner after serving in the position of the Ralls County Commissioner of the Western District. He replaces Wiley Hibbard who is retiring from the position, which he has held since 2015.
Lake is a lifelong resident of Ralls County and has owned and operated Lake Automotive for 23 years in Center, Mo. He is married to Sharon Lake, and has six children, Whitley, Michael, Amber, Ross, Shelton and Carson, and 11 grandchildren.
Brandy Flynn was elected as Ralls County Clerk and replaces Krystal Hiner who was appointed by Gov. Parson in January after former clerk, Sandy Lanier, left the position.
Flynn is a 20-year resident of Ralls County and is married to Ryan Flynn with two sons, Logan Flynn and Kameron Christal (Maddie) with one grandchild on the way. She has worked for the Hannibal Public School District for 15 years.
Those remaining in their positions:
Ralls County Prosecuting Attorney: Rodney Rodenbaugh.
