Marion and Ralls County Election Results

A group votes about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, an hour before polls closed for the night, at the Lions Club in New London, Mo.

 COURIER-POST PIC / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — All Marion County elected offices in Tuesday's election were unopposed but two will be held my two new people.

Donna Goodin will take on the position for Marion County Collector and replaces Harry Graves, who held the office since 2014 and did not seek re-election.

