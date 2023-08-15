Nevada man extradited to Illinois on child porn warrant STAFF REPORT Aug 15, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A former Pleasant Hill man was arrested for seven counts of unlawful possession of child pornography.James B. Knight, 57, of Elko, Nev. was arrested July 19.The investigation began January 27, 2021 when authorities were notified of Knight being in possession of child pornography. Law enforcement authorities recovered 47 images of child pornography.Knight moved from Pleasant Hill in the summer of 2019, but officials continued the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.Knight was extradited from Nevada to Illinois and remains lodged in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.The case was investigated by the Pike County Sheriff's Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Police Pornography Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hannibal native will be featured on ABC’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ series Under new leadership, Panthers prepare for culture reset this fall Hannibal native fills aquatics/parks post Kingston Lavoy Richardson Hannibal Concert Association announces 2023-24 season
