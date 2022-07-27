NORTHEAST MO — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is accepting candidate nominations for open board positions in Ralls and Pike counties.
The deadline is Sept. 16. Nominations are being accepted for a civic interest representative and a low-income representative. Terms are for four years from October 2022 to September 2026.
Candidates must reside in the county from which they are nominated. Civic interest nominees must be a member of or nominated by a local business, labor, civic, fraternal, social, educational or religious organization. Low-income representative candidates must be nominated by a low-income resident of the county or an organization that serves the low-income, but need not be low-income themselves.
The board will hold the election Sept. 27, with installation and term of office beginning on Oct. 25. Nominations must be made on forms available from the NECAC Service Centers in New London and Bowling Green. A biographical questionnaire provided by NECAC or a personal resume must be completed.
The board meets the fourth Tuesday of January, March, May, July, September, October and November at 7 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters in Bowling Green. A complimentary meal and travel reimbursement are provided. NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing agency that serves low-to-middle income families and individuals. The agency has an annual budget of almost $29 million, with 100 full-time and more than 85 part-time employees.
More information is available by calling the NECAC Ralls County Service Center at 573-985-2411 or the NECAC Pike County Service Center at 573-324-2207.
