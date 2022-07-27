NORTHEAST MO — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is accepting candidate nominations for open board positions in Ralls and Pike counties.

The deadline is Sept. 16. Nominations are being accepted for a civic interest representative and a low-income representative. Terms are for four years from October 2022 to September 2026.

