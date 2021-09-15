BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation is reminding residents of the Sept. 30 deadline for making applications to the summer utility assistance program.
The summer portion of the Energy Crisis Intervention Program began June 1. NECAC still has more than $1.5 million in funding available.
Applicants must meet income guidelines, have received a utility shut-off notice, be the person responsible for the bills and have $3,000 or less in financial resources.
Applications may be submitted online or in person at NECAC Service Centers in each of the 12 counties. The monthly income limit for a one-person household is $2,211. For a four-person residence, it’s $4,252. Additional guidelines are available upon request.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is distributed through the Missouri Department of Social Services, which then contracts with NECAC and the 18 other non-profit Community Action Agencies in Missouri to administer the service. Last summer, NECAC assisted 2,552 households.
More information is available by calling 573-324-0120 or by contacting one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
- Marion County, 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal — 573-221-7166
- Monroe County, 314 N. Washington in Paris, Mo. — 660-327-4110
- Pike County, 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green, Mo. — 573-324-2207
- Ralls County, 411 Main in New London, Mo. — 573-985-2411
- Shelby County, 204 E. Third in Shelbyville, Mo. — 573-633-2210.
NECAC is contractually-required to state the following: This program is funded 100% at $2,473,548 with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.