NECAC opens food pantry in Monroe County

PARIS, Mo. — Shelby DeOrnellis wants to make sure her neighbors have enough to eat.
DeOrnellis is the Monroe County Coordinator at the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), and has started a food pantry to meet her goal.
“I saw the need,” she said. “I felt like there needed to be more options for people.”
There are food programs in Monroe County and NECAC maintains two “Feed Your Neighbor” food boxes in Monroe City, with plans to put up one in Madison.
DeOrnellis recalled a man whose family was staying at a motel because he couldn’t find any other adequate shelter.
“He said ‘It’s hard to keep food in a hotel refrigerator and try to get enough to feed a family,’” she said. “This time of year, it can be very hard.”
Having grown up in Monroe County, DeOrnellis knows it’s difficult for many disadvantaged people to make the trip to grocery stores in Paris or Monroe City. She hopes the new food pantry at the NECAC Monroe County Service Center at 314 N. Washington in Paris will take off.
To receive food or to make contributions, call DeOrnellis at 660-327-4110. The NECAC Service Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.