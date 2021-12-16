NECAC of Ralls County helps fight local hunger

NEW LONDON, Mo. — When Stephanie Dunker started her role as Ralls County service coordinator at NECAC several weeks ago, she was surprised to learn many local people struggle to keep food on the table.
Dunker said it was an issue she was first made aware of at an initial meeting with the Ralls County sheriff, but she soon saw it with her own eyes in her first few weeks at work.
“Every person who has come in for assistance has had a food need. There was a lady here not long ago for some other things but during our time with her she mentioned she had half a can of peaches for breakfast, and she only had some saltines and a jar of peanut butter until her next paycheck,” Dunker said. “That is someone who is right here, it’s literally your neighbor.”
This is something Dunker wants to change, and she is starting the initiative with a year-round food drive. While there is currently a box with food available outside of the NECAC building sponsored by the Second Christian Church of New London, she wants to make sure there is food available to everyone who comes into the building.
She is now taking donations for non-perishable food items at the New London NECAC, and plans to put together bags that she can send home with people to at least keep them sustained until their next paycheck or until they can get help through another source.
“In my research, I am finding that there isn’t a place for people here to consistently get food,” she said, adding that the closest food pantry is in Center and is open a few times a month, but some people are without transportation to get there.
This is a year-long problem and not one to only be addressed only during the holidays, she said. She plans to accept donations continuously through the year in order to have them ready anytime someone comes in the door.
Dunker said for those who are in need to come by the office. Due to the guidelines she has to act under, she will need a social security card, driver’s license, or birth certificate. She will also need proof of income such as a paycheck stub or an award letter from social security; there is a form in the office for anyone without income.
To donate to the food drive stop by the New London NECAC office at 411 Main St. or call 573-213-4811.
