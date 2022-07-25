The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) reminds clients, residents, vendors and business partners that it will begin a four-day work week Aug. 1.
NECAC facilities will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Emergency contact systems will remain in place for programs that have them. The change from a five-day week had been under study for months. It was approved in May by the NECAC Board of Directors and first announced in June.
