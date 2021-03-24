BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation recently held its Annual Installation of Officers and Directors meeting.
Charles McCann, former director of the Community Services Block Grant with the Missouri Department of Social Services and a Certified Community Action Professional, performed the ceremony via the Zoom video conferencing platform.
President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick completed his 35th year with the agency. New Chairman of the Board Mike Bridgins of St. Charles County took over from Fred Vahle of Warren County. Several new board members also were among those seated or approved.
Following are the other officers McCann installed for 2020-2021: Vice-Chairman Glenn Eagan of Shelbyville, Mo., Shelby County; Secretary D. Randall Cone of Louisiana, Mo., Pike County; Trustees Troy Dawkins of Shelbina, Mo., Shelby County; Jane Dorlac of Montgomery City, Mo., Montgomery County; and Lowell Jackson of Center, Mo., Ralls County.
Among those also approved or sworn in were the following directors: Marion County — Larry Welch of Hannibal, Josh Wilson of Palmyra and Roy Hark of Hannibal; Monroe County — Mike Whelan of rural Stoutsville, Mo., Jessica Chase of Paris, Mo. and Maxine Jones of Holliday, Mo.; Pike County — Tommy Wallace of Louisiana, Mo. and Curt Mitchell of Clarksville, Mo.; Ralls County — John Lake of Center, Mo. and Janet Hoyt of New London, Mo.; and Shelby County — Melissa Killen of Leonard, Mo.