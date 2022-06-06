Mark Twain Lake - In celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake will host a Kid’s Fishing Day Special Event on June 11, 2022, for children ages 5 to 12.
Participants will be limited to the first 30 children who register in advance at Mark Twain Lake Project Office by calling (573) 735-4097.
No groups larger than four may register at one time. Only those registered will be allowed to participate due to limited space.
The event will take place Saturday June 11, from 9 am. to 12 pm. at the Frank Russell Recreation Area Pond. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be providing fishing equipment the day of the event. Volunteers will also be available to assist young anglers.
For more information, call the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, follow us on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or email us at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
