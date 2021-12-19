Many courses offered through the MU Extension are virtual and, if not free, then $20 or under. From agricultural to business and social awareness topics, the variety is such that just about anyone can find something geared to their interests.
The following are courses for January and February:
Career Related Courses:
Housing Counseling Career Path
Free
Jan. 11, 2022 - Jan. 20, 2022 (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
Nonprofit housing counseling agencies work with households to help them improve their finances, rent an apartment, or acquire and maintain their homes. Housing counselors play a vital role in helping people achieve their housing goals—and housing counseling agencies in Illinois and across the nation are hiring now.
To see specific event dates and to register, visit:
https://housingactionil.org/what-we-do/capacity-building/trainings-calendar/(opens in new window)
Make Your Website Work For You
Free
Jan. 11, 2022 (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Description
Join Bryan Caplan, Speaker for Grow with Google, for an info-packed, virtual-only webinar dedicated to growing your business online. In this 45-minute webinar, learners will discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports their goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help.
Registration link: https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/23397(opens in new window)
Webinar link will be sent out after registration has been completed.
Gardening:
Hard Cider School
Free
Feb. 2, 2022 - Feb. 23, 2022 (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
The University of Missouri Hard Cider School will be an introduction to selecting and growing apples, extracting juice, and processing juice into hard cider. The School will include four, one hour presentations and time for questions.
For specific class topics and to register visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/hard-cider-school.
2022 Selling at the Farmer's Market
Cost: $20
Feb. 7, 2022 - Feb. 11, 2022 (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
Description
Are you thinking about selling food at your local farmer’s market? Or are you currently selling food at the farmer’s market but looking to boost your revenue? Join MU Extension for a series of Lunch & Learns focused on selling food at a farmer’s market.
For specific dates and to register visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-selling-at-the-farmer-s-market
Starting A Garden? 5 Things You Need to Know & Soils 101
Free
Feb. 24, 2022 (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Starting a Garden? 5 Things You Need to Know
What do you need to start a garden? Learn about the 5 things every gardener needs to know to make their garden thrive.
Soils 101
Understanding soils is key to your gardening success, learn how to unlock the full potential of your garden! Managing soil nutrients, pH and organic matter will help you grow healthy and productive gardens and landscapes. Learn all about soils including how to get your soil tested and how to select fertilizers to help your garden thrive.
To register or find out more visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/starting-a-garden-5-things-you-need-to-know-soils-101.
Healthcare Courses:
Mental Health First Aid (Virtual CMBH)
Free
Jan. 10, 2022 (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
This training gives you the skills you need to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use challenge and help connect them to the appropriate care.
For more information or to register visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/mental-health-first-aid-virtual-cmbh.
Abilities Awareness
Free
Jan. 10, 2022 (5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)
Occupational and Physical Therapy for Developmental Needs- Brittney Stevenson, MU Department of Occupational Therapy, Assistant Clinical Professional
Learn how occupational and physical therapy helps, followed by a hands-on demonstration Finding support for disabilities is a struggle in rural Missouri. Treatment and support are usually in larger cities. Figuring out where to start is a difficult and lonely journey.
For more information or to register visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/rural-developmental-needs-support-1628263402
Taking Care of You
Free
Jan. 11, 2022 - Feb. 3, 2022 (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
Description
“Taking Care of You” is a multi-session program offering practical strategies and experiences to help you deal with the stress in your life. Managing life’s challenges in a healthy way allows you to take better care of yourself and your overall health.
Each week you will explore topics through small group discussion, self-reflection and activities.
To register and find out specific dates and information visit
Diabetes Self-Management with O'Fallon Health Systems
Free
Jan. 12, 2022 - Feb. 23, 2022 (9a.m. - 12 p.m.)
The Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes Program is a six-week group program for people with type 2 diabetes and is designed to help participants manage their diabetes symptoms, tiredness, pain, and emotional issues, by helping them learn skills to better manage their diabetes day to day. Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes is an evidenced based program developed at Stanford University and now managed by the Self- Management Resource Center. We recommend this course for individuals with pre-diabetes, diabetes, or caretakers of those with diabetes.
Please contact: Jean Sotomayor with Aging Ahead at jsotomayor@agingahead.org or 636-207-0847 Ext 127 to register.
For specific class dates visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/diabetes-self-management-with-o-fallon-health-systems
